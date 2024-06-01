Shawne Merriman Weighs In On Possibly Working a Match In TNA

NFL alumnus Shawne Merriman made an appearance at TNA Rebellion, and he recently weighed in on a potential match in the company. Merriman helped Rich Swann by attacking Joe Hendry during their match at the April PPV, and he was asked in an appearance on the Mike & JD Show for Voices of Wrestling about possibly stepping into the ring. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On a possible match: “I think it’s possible. I got a great relationship with those guys over there, I think they do a great job.”

On potentially facing Moose: “I like it. I think that people would love to see it, I know we would put on a hell of a show. Who knows man, some wilder things have happened before. I wouldn’t count it out, I wouldn’t count out doing something with them soon.”