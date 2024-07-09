Shayna Baszler vs. Miyu Yamashita Set For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI

Shayna Baszler’s opponent at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI will be Miyu Yamashita. Barnett posted to Twitter on Tuesday to confirm that Baszler, who was announced last month to be competing at the show, will face Yamashita on July 28th.

Baszler previously competed at Bloodsport X and picked up a win, while Yamashita is making her promotional debut. The card thus far for the event is:

Shayna Baszler vs. Miyu Yamashita

Mike Santana vs. Homicide

* Julius Creed & Brutus Creed in action

