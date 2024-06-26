Shayna Baszler Set To Compete At Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI

Shayna Baszler is returning to Bloodsport as she’s set to compete at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI. Barnett announced on Tuesday that the WWE star will be back for her second Bloodsport in a row, writing:

“For her, the “debut” in Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport was not that but in fact her stepping into the ring she was forged from – the crucible that has made her a champion in MMA and Pro Wrestling. This July, she returns to her birthplace to once again reign in blood and glory. “The Queen of Spades” Shayna Baszler returns to Josh Barnett’s: Bloodsport”

Baszler defeat Masha Slamovich in her promotionalk debut at Bloodsport X. The lineup for Bloodsport XI, which takes place on July 28th, is:

* Mike Santana vs. Homicide

* Shayna Baszler vs. TBA