Shayne Hawke Recalls Experience Working on Dark Side Of The Ring

Shayne Hawke did some work on the current season of Dark Side Of The Ring, and he talked about the experience in a new interview. Hawke spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl on In The Weeds and discussed how he enjoyed playing a couple of roles on the show.

“It was awesome,” Hawke said. “I did two dates down there. I played Kevin Sullivan, a young Kevin Sullivan, he beats up a bodybuilder. Very fun experience in Toronto. I also did, kind of stunt coordination…I helped block out fight scenes in the [Doink] episode. Ben Ortmanns, who is the actual pro wrestling coordinator from Crossbody Pro Wrestling, he brought me in a day early so him and Tyler Thomas, who is a very talented wrestler, we ran through their fight scene so they could film it so the crew could figure out how to best shoot the scenes.”

He continued, “I did another episode, I can’t reveal who I was because it has not aired. You better believe I will whore myself out on social media as soon as it does. It was a very cool experience. The whole crew was very nice there. I like the show quite a bit. I do struggle with it because I have a lot of dead friends in wrestling so seeing that kind of thing is hard for me. Being Kevin Sullivan in the episode centered around mental health was a very rewarding experience for me. I would love to do it again sometime. Dark Side of the Ring, cast your boy again, please.”