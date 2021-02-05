Shazza McKenzie On Tenille Dashwood Requesting NXT Match, Missing WrestleMania 34 Before Second NXT Appearance

In a recent interview with Fightful, Shazza McKenzie discussed Tenille Dashwood requesting her for their NXT match, missing WrestleMania 18 before her second NXT appearance, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Shazza McKenzie on Tenille Dashwood requesting her as an opponent for their NXT match in 2015: “I got there, saying hi to everyone, blah, blah, blah. Luckily at this time, there was a lot of independent girls there and also a lot of Australians ‘cause the Iiconics were there and Tenille was there, obviously. So, I actually had my best friends there. So, I was much more at ease once I was there ‘cause I was like “Oh, just this cast. Good. Then I spoke to Tenille and she was like, ‘Yeah, I think it’s you and me tonight.’ I was like, ‘What?’ ‘Yeah, they said that you guys were coming and I asked if I could wrestle you ‘cause you were my last match before I came here and I thought that’d be a really cool story.’ I was like, ‘Okay. What?’ Then it just all happened. Like, just happened really fast. All of it. Then it was over and I was like, ‘I don’t know what just happened.'”

On having to miss WrestleMania 34 due to illness before her second NXT appearance in 2018: “The second time was a bit more… ‘Cause I turned into ‘I think I can do this,’ I turned into hustle mode Shaz and I was like, ‘Hey, Mr. Canyon Ceman. Here is all my tapes.’ Every single three months. ‘Hey, when’s this tryout?’ ‘Oh, I’m in town, can I do this?’ ‘Hey, do you want to have a chat?’ I was very, ‘G’day, mate. I’m here. Let’s have some chats. I’ll show you what I can do.’ So, it was a bit more organized with that. The second time I did was after 2018 WrestleMania weekend, New Orleans, and I got horrifically sick. I’m pretty sure a lot of people got horrifically sick at WrestleMania weekend. I’ve never been that sick in my life. Like, I missed WrestleMania because I had tickets to WrestleMania and I could not physically leave the house.

“Then I was literally in bed for like three days from that. So, that was Saturday night and then I was sick all Sunday I was in bed, and then on Monday we drove to Florida. So, I was in the car sick. Then I made everyone else sick. Because I’m travelling in a group of Australians, we all just got horrifically sick. But, they were all sick for SHIMMER weekend, which was the next weekend. I got better by SHIMMER weekend. But, I was horrifically sick. So, on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and then Tuesday I was out of bed, okay, and then Wednesday I was at the tapings. I remember I was like, I haven’t eaten. But, I was really skinny because I hadn’t eaten, so that was good. I was like, ‘I haven’t eaten for three days, alright!”