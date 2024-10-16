wrestling / News

Sheamus Advances In Tournament In Latest Episode of WWE Speed

October 16, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Speed on X Image Credit: WWE

The latest episode of WWE Speed is now available online, as a new tournament begins to crown a #1 contender for the Men’s Speed Championship. Sheamus defeated Giovanni Vince in the first round and will now move onto face either Bron Breakker or Cruz del Toro in the quarterfinals. Other matches in the first round include Dragon Lee vs. Tavion Heights and Akira Tozawa vs. Riley Osbourne.

