Sheamus Advances In Tournament In Latest Episode of WWE Speed

The latest episode of WWE Speed is now available online, as a new tournament begins to crown a #1 contender for the Men’s Speed Championship. Sheamus defeated Giovanni Vince in the first round and will now move onto face either Bron Breakker or Cruz del Toro in the quarterfinals. Other matches in the first round include Dragon Lee vs. Tavion Heights and Akira Tozawa vs. Riley Osbourne.

TODAY on #WWESpeed! @WWESheamus and @VinciWWE go head-to-head to see who will move one step closer to the #WWESpeed Championship. Who will punch their ticket to the No. 1 Contender's Tournament Quarterfinals? 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DJVtJbFAWF — WWE (@WWE) October 16, 2024