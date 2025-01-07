– Earlier in September 2024, former WWE Champion Sheamus announced that he signed a new contract extension with WWE. During a new interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, The Celtic Warrior was asked about his career and revealed he recently signed a new five-year deal with WWE.

Sheamus was asked about having an end date in mind for his career. The 46-year-old wrestler responded (via Fightful), “Not really. I just signed a new five-year deal.” He continued, “I’ll go until the wheels fall off. I’ll do it until I can’t physically do it anymore. I love what I do. There is plenty of time to sit back and read a book and watch TV. There is a lot of that.”

Sheamus recently returned on WWE Raw late last month, targeting Ludwig Kaiser.