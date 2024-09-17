Sheamus Officially Signs New WWE Contract

– As previously reported, former WWE Champion Sheamus was rumored to be close to signing a new multi-year deal with WWE. During today’s edition of The Pat McAfee Show, WWE broadcaster Pat McAfee, who is currently on hiatus, announced that Sheamus has officially signed a new contract extension with WWE.

PWInsider reports that Sheamus’ new contract runs five years through the fall of 2029. The 46-year-old Sheamus has been with WWE since 2009.

The former WWE Champion was also in action last night on WWE Raw, losing to his former Brawling Brutes stablemates, Pete Dunne, in a singles bout.