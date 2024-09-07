Sheamus Reportedly Close To Signing New Deal With WWE

PWInsider (via Wrestling Inc) reports that Sheamus is said to be close to signing a new deal with WWE, as the company is looking to lock him down long-term. According to the report, his deal is either done or it soon will be. The belief in WWE is that he will stick around for another three-to-five years.

Sheamus is the latest WWE star whose deal has come up lately, with names like Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton choosing to re-sign. Meanwhile, stars like Ricochet, Bobby Lashley and Becky Lynch have opted not to do so.