Sheamus Credits Claudio Castagnoli With Finish To WWE Roadblock 2016 Tag Title Match

Sheamus and Claudio Castagnoli (then Cesaro) won the Raw Tag Team Championships at WWE Roadblock 2016, and Sheamus says the unique finish was all Castagnoli’s idea. The match saw The Bar defeat The New Day to end their 483-day reign and ended with Kofi Kingston hitting Castagnoli with Trouble In Paradise believing that he was the legal man, only to have Sheamus jump on Kingston for the pinfall win. Sheamus was asked about the finish during an appearance on Robbie Fox’s My Mom’s Basement and gave full credit to his former tag team partner.

“That was Cesaro, that was 100% Claudio Castagnoli,” Sheamus said (per Fightful). “That’s his mind. Still one of the greatest. I was like, ‘Man, you want my fat ass to jump onto Kofi?’ [laughs] But it was unbelievable.”

He continued, “That was just Claudio, man. He was unbelievable to work with. He’s one of the reasons why, at that stage of my career, he just totally reinvigorated me, brought my passion back to where it should be. But yeah, that was unbelievable, man. The fake tag was an incredible finish, unbelievable. So creative. That’s Tony, though. That’s ‘Big Dick Tony.’ That’s what everyone calls him, by the way, in the locker room. ‘Big Dick Tony’ [laughs].”

Castagnoli is now part of the AEW roster while Sheamus of course continues to compete in WWE.