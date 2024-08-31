Sheamus Loves Hard-Hitting Aspect Of Matches With Gunther, Drew McIntyre & More

Sheamus has been known for his stiff matches against a number of like-minded stars in WWE, and he says it’s an aspect of his bouts that he loves. The WWE star spoke about his hard-hitting matches during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, noting that it’s something that he very much enjoyes.

“To me, the physical, the match I had with Drew, [GUNTHER], Daniel Bryan back in the day, then obviously like Cesaro and all, I just love that aspect,” Sheamus said (per Wrestling Inc). “I think when other talent get in with me, I think they realize that they don’t have to worry about the other guy complaining or moaning about it. They just know they can go full tilt.”

He continued, “For example, Pete Dunne the other night, he went in there and got stuck in. He brought it; he brought an intensity we haven’t seen from him before. That’s what made the match.”

Sheamus battled Dunne on the August 19th episode of Raw.