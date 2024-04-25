Sheamus Makes Fun of Drew McIntyre’s Slammy Award Win

– WWE Superstars Drew McIntyre and Sheamus have recently been insulting one another on social media, and that continued yesterday and today. Yesterday, Drew McIntyre responded to an insult by Sheamus, writing on social media, “Next thing you’ll be calling me ‘Baby Reindeer.’ Put your phone down brother.”

Earlier today, Sheamus fired off again at Drew McIntyre, making fun of the WWE Superstar winning Social Star of the Year at the Slammy Awards. Sheamus wrote, “A few weeks back, Drew achieved the biggest moment of his career, nay life! He was awarded the Slammy for having higher screen time on social media than your average teenage girl.. he also wears a skirt 👍🏻 #myhero”

You can view their latest exchanges below:

Next thing you'll be calling me 'Baby Reindeer.' Put your phone down brother. https://t.co/RVxoj0gosR — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 24, 2024