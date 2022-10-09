– Following last night’s WWE Extreme Rules event, Sheamus spoke to The Ringer Wrestling Show on The Brawling Brutes’ win over Imperium in the Donnybrook Match at the event. Sheamus also credited his work with the stable as reinvigorating his passion for wrestling to level 10. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Sheamus on The Brawling Brutes: “[We] are so passionate about what we do. I’ve been here over 13 and a half years on the main roster, and these two boys… really brought my passion back to a level 10. … There’s no level of authority here. We’re just three boys, three mates, who will bleed and die for each other out there… There is no ego.”

On how he’s become a massive fan favorite during his run with the Burutes: “I’ve never had that reaction before in my career. The last [eight months] with these guys has been incredible, and it’s been organic.”