Sheamus Explains Why He Would Cash In Money in the Bank For an Intercontinental Title Shot

Sheamus is more interested in the Intercontinental Championship than any other title right now, the point that he told the Five Count he’d cash in Money in the Bank for it. The WWE star was speaking to the channel and talked about the upcoming PPV and his goals for if he wins the Money in the Bank briefcase.

“There’s a few things, but right now I want to do one thing at a time,” he said. “I’m not the type of person to jump around. But the IC Title is number one on the priority list. If I win Money in the Bank, I’ll probably use it to cash-in for an IC Title shot. That’s how much I want that championship to go with every single thing, every other award that I’ve won in WWE.”

He continued on to explain why, saying, “My goal is to be the first-ever Ultimate Grand Slam Champion in WWE. And I’m just so close that I can taste it. But it’s just getting that opportunity. And it’s not — it’s like a carrot that’s been dangled in front of me. And I just can’t get near it right now. But I’m going to stay focused, keep my priorities there, keep my goals intact. And hopefully one day I get my hands on it pretty soon.”

Sheamus is not yet qualified for the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match at this time, with only Seth Rollins officially confirmed. The show takes place on July 2nd and airs on Peacock and WWE Network.

