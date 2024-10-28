Shelton Benjamin Recalls Shoot Wrestling Daniel Puder, Vince McMahon Yelling At Him Over It

In an interview with Gabby AF (via Fightful), Shelton Benjamin recalled shoot wrestling Daniel Puder before a WWE event, with Vince McMahon yelling at him over it. Puder, who almost legitimately tapped out Kurt Angle, won Tough Enough in 2004 and was released in 2005.

Benjamin said: “Wrestling fans know Daniel Puder. He had the infamous armlock on Kurt. He got the armlock on Kurt and they had to pin him real quick. Shortly after that, me and Charlie Haas were shooting around in the ring. This is something I used to do all the time. At one point, Daniel Puder got in there, this is after the infamous Kurt situation. What happened with me and Charlie, Charlie faked that he took me down. To people that know amatuer wrestling, they know it was neutral. The guys who don’t know, it might have looked like he took me down. Smart people know. Charlie gets this fake takedown and jumps out the ring. He jumps out the ring and refuses to get back in. I’m steaming, ‘Get back here, Charlie.’ I’m mad. Charlie knows, and I know, it wasn’t a takedown, but everyone else thinks it is. Perception is reality in the pro wrestling business. ‘You better get back in here Charlie.’ He wouldn’t get back in. Puder gets in. When he gets in, my first thought was, a lot of people were intimidated by Puder because he almost tapped out Kurt. I’m fresh off Team Angle, ‘I want to know what you can do anyway.’ He gets in there, and I start ragdolling him. Boom, boom, boom. At one point, I threw him so hard, when he hit the mat, it sounded like a bomb went off. Vince turns out, ‘That’s enough of that. That’s enough of that shoot shit. Learn to work, damnit.’ That was the only time he yelled at us. I don’t know what their plans were with Puder, I just know because of the situation with Kurt, his reputation had ballooned, and I pretty much popped that balloon. When I say I was ragdolling him, I’m saying there was zero he could do with me. We were shoot wrestling. Zero. Complete shutdown.“