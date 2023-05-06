Shinjiro Otani Makes Return Appearance For Zero1 Following Cervical Injury

Last year, Shinjiro Otani suffered a cervical cord injury while wrestling Takashi Sugiura for Zero1. He suffered the injury on April 10, 2022 and had surgery on April 13. Fightful reports that Otani made his return to the company at an event today in Takadanobaba. He was given flowers and thanked Tatsumi Fujinami for inviting him.

He said: “I will never lose the next time I fight. Since I was injured in April last year, many people have been sending me hot ale to do my best, don’t lose, stand up. But every time, I still think like this. I’m not the only one working hard. Not only the professional wrestlers who fight every day, but also everyone who came today is working hard and working hard for someone important while clenching their teeth somewhere every day.” Otani said, “So, please let me send you a yell too. Please let me send a yell to everyone who works hard every day. Good luck! Let’s do our best! Do your best. I can’t lose. No matter what happens, you can’t lose. And the one who worked hard is a lie if he doesn’t get rewarded. I want to prove this word that I have been saying for many years with this body. Today, my friends in the professional wrestling world will cheer everyone up with their full power of professional wrestling. Yes, I am. So everyone, please enjoy professional wrestling as much as you can until the end today.“