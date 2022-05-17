wrestling / News

Shoot Taylor Added To BattleSlam: Fight For ATL Event

May 17, 2022 | Posted by Ben Kerin
Shoot Taylor Image Credit: Battleslam

BattleSlam has announced a new wrestler appearing at their upcoming Fight For ATL event. Shoot Taylor was announced on the promotion’s Twitter with another talent being teased to be revealed later tonight. The event takes place at the Oasis Event Center in Atlanta, GA on June 1, 2022. Check out the announcement below:

