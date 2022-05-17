Shoot Taylor Added To BattleSlam: Fight For ATL Event

BattleSlam has announced a new wrestler appearing at their upcoming Fight For ATL event. Shoot Taylor was announced on the promotion’s Twitter with another talent being teased to be revealed later tonight. The event takes place at the Oasis Event Center in Atlanta, GA on June 1, 2022. Check out the announcement below:

Shoot Taylor is Blazin'‼️in action at #BATTLESLAM • FIGHT FOR ATL Pro Wrestling & Hip-Hop Showcase 6.12.2022 • ATLANTA, GA 🎟https://t.co/Y407vlrxxv pic.twitter.com/urMnNOwsmZ — BATTLE SLAM (@BattleSlam_) May 17, 2022