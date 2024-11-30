– New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that Shota Umino has been forced to withdraw from tomorrow’s scheduled NJPW World Tag League card due to an ankle injury he suffered at yesterday’s event in Shizuoka, Japan. As a result of the injury withdrawal, Tiger Mask and Tomoaki Honma vs. Chase Owens and KENTA has been added to tomorrow’s card. You can see the full announcement below:

Shota Umino to miss December 1 card

Shota Umino, who was scheduled to compete on December 1’s World Tag League card in Osaka, sustained an injury to his left ankle during November 29’s event in Shizuoka.

As a result, Umino will miss December 1’s match in Osaka. The following change has been made to the card:

Tiger Mask & Tomoaki Honma vs Chase Owens & KENTA

We apologise to fans looking forward to seeing Umino wrestle, and appreciate your understanding.

Umino is undergoing treatment, and is expected to return December 2 in Kochi.