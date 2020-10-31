wrestling / News
Shotzi Blackheart On Who She Thinks Will Move To Main Roster
October 31, 2020 | Posted by
In an interview with Give Me Sport, Shotzi Blackheart spoke about various wrestlers moving to the main roster and said that she thinks Rhea Ripley will be the next to get called up.
She said: “The main roster is the main goal. That’s why we’re at NXT. So every time someone moves up to the main roster it’s awesome. I think Rhea Ripley [will be called up next]. I don’t know what’s taking so long, honestly! She belongs up there, she’s a superstar. I think very soon she’ll be gone. That makes me sad because she’s one of my favourite tag team partners, but she deserves it!“
More Trending Stories
- Note On WWE’s Interest In Thunder Rosa, Her Current Status With NWA
- WWE Superstars Reportedly Tried To Get Vince McMahon To Change His Mind On Twitch Account Shut Down
- Note on Who Came Up With Idea for Recent AEW Dynamite Musical Number With Chris Jericho & MJF
- Bret Hart Comments On Who Has The Worst Sharpshooter In Wrestling