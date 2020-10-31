Shotzi Blackheart On Who She Thinks Will Move To Main Roster

In an interview with Give Me Sport, Shotzi Blackheart spoke about various wrestlers moving to the main roster and said that she thinks Rhea Ripley will be the next to get called up.

She said: “The main roster is the main goal. That’s why we’re at NXT. So every time someone moves up to the main roster it’s awesome. I think Rhea Ripley [will be called up next]. I don’t know what’s taking so long, honestly! She belongs up there, she’s a superstar. I think very soon she’ll be gone. That makes me sad because she’s one of my favourite tag team partners, but she deserves it!“