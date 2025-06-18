– During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, former WWE Superstar Shotzi Blackheart spoke about her former colleague, Bayley, who she considers more than just a locker room leader, but also a leader in life. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Shotzi Blackheart on Bayley being more than just a locker room leader: “She is, but not just a locker room leader, like a life leader. Like she.. it doesn’t just end in the locker room. Like she will call you outside of WWE events, and she… as soon as I got released, she like flew over to Orlando and planned this awesome dinner for a lot of the girls that are in Orlando, and she is just all about her community.”

On Bayley flying out to Orlando just to hang out with the wrestlers: “Like she honestly will like fly to Orlando just to hang out with her girls. Like that is just like, it’s just so wild to me because like her schedule is already so crazy, but she will take the time to add in some travel to hang out with like her favorite people and I really look up to that. Community is just, like, so important, and I feel like a lot of people neglect their community. But she is all about bonding. She’s just so inspiring in that. Like, not just a locker room leader, but a life leader. It’s truly insane.”

On how Bayley treats others: “I’ve watched her, like the way she treats people and the way that she talks to people and the way that she connects with people and the way that she just creates bonds with people is just something that really inspired me. Also just because like, I watched that at a time where like I was, just hiding myself from the world. Like I was just really feeling down about myself. I just hid myself from social media. Like I wasn’t texting back friends. Like I was just, completely detaching myself from the world. Then I was watching Bayley just like be this community leader, and it just inspired me to be like, I needed to like snap out of it because like, community is important and I need to reach out to my community to help me get through like dark times. So yeah, she’s inspired me in so many ways more than the ring.”