Shout Factory Releasing Special Edition Blu-Ray of Roddy Piper’s They Live
The Roddy Piper-starring sci-fi horror classic by John Carpenter They Live is getting Shout Factory’s coveted Special Edition Blu-Ray release. Shout Factory, who are known for their special feature-rich releases of genre classics, has announced their upcoming release of the 1988 film on Blu-Ray with a host of bonus features and in a variety of offers, from a deluxe edition including an NECA action figure, poster and exclusive vinyl to just the movie on 4K UHD/Blu-Ray, Blu-Ray or DVD. You can pre-order it here.
The 4K UHD/Blu-Ray features a ton of bonus features including:
* New 7.1 DTS-HD Master Audio
* Audio Commentary With Director John Carpenter And Actor Roddy Piper
* “Independent Thoughts” – An Interview With John Carpenter
* “Man Vs. Aliens” – An Interview With Actor Keith David
* “Woman Of Mystery” – An Interview With Actress Meg Foster
* “Watch, Look, Listen: The Sights & Sounds Of They Live” – A Look At The Visual Style, Stunts And Music With Director Of Photography Gary B. Kibbe, Stunt Coordinator Jeff Imada, And Co-Composer Alan Howarth
* Original “The Making Of They Live”
* Footage From Commercials Created For The Film
* Theatrical Trailer
* TV Spots
* Still Gallery
Just the Blu-Ray will get you everything but the DTS-HR Master Audio (as well as, of course, not getting the 4K/UHD disc).
The announcement reads:
We just can’t get enough of John Carpenter’s politically charged sci-fi classic and we’re celebrating it in an exciting and elaborate fashion!
For the first time in the U.S. & Canada, THEY LIVE is being released in a 2-Disc UHD/Blu-ray format nationwide and will be available on our site and other retailers. Release date is Dec 8th. It will include all previous bonus features from the prior 2012 Collector’s Edition release.
If you order the title directly from us @ https://www.shoutfactory.com, we are presenting the choice of 5 EXCLUSIVE OFFERS for the ultimate fan of the film. Two major highlights in those bundles include:
– For the first time ever, a limited edition 8” inch NECA action figure of Keith David’s “Frank” is a reality and only available exclusively from Scream Factory. “Frank” as portrayed by actor Keith David, It’s a perfect complement to NECA’s “John Nada”/Roddy Piper action figure (available elsewhere in Nov 2020), “Frank” comes with two accessory machine guns, and is dressed in a purple shirt, khaki pants, and special sunglasses to see right through the aliens’ disguise. The figure will be housed in a collectible retro box packaging featuring original theatrical art. This figure is authorized and approved by actor Keith David with only 4,000 units being made.
– Also available exclusively only from us is a 7” record on exclusive bubble gum pink vinyl via Sacred Bones Records, featuring music from the film composed by John Carpenter and recorded by John, Cody Carpenter, and Daniel Davies. The A-side includes the 2017 version of the main title and the B-side contains a never-before-released recording of “Wake Up” recorded by the trio in 2019. The bubble gum pink vinyl is a limited edition run of 2,500 copies and is housed in a lavish slipcase with new art by frequent Carpenter collaborator Chris Bilheimer.
Pre-order now @ https://www.shoutfactory.com/page/list/id/282130?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=TLneca_screamfb while offers last. We definitely expect the action figure and record will go quick.
