Shout Factory Releasing Special Edition Blu-Ray of Roddy Piper’s They Live

The Roddy Piper-starring sci-fi horror classic by John Carpenter They Live is getting Shout Factory’s coveted Special Edition Blu-Ray release. Shout Factory, who are known for their special feature-rich releases of genre classics, has announced their upcoming release of the 1988 film on Blu-Ray with a host of bonus features and in a variety of offers, from a deluxe edition including an NECA action figure, poster and exclusive vinyl to just the movie on 4K UHD/Blu-Ray, Blu-Ray or DVD. You can pre-order it here.

The 4K UHD/Blu-Ray features a ton of bonus features including:

* New 7.1 DTS-HD Master Audio

* Audio Commentary With Director John Carpenter And Actor Roddy Piper

* “Independent Thoughts” – An Interview With John Carpenter

* “Man Vs. Aliens” – An Interview With Actor Keith David

* “Woman Of Mystery” – An Interview With Actress Meg Foster

* “Watch, Look, Listen: The Sights & Sounds Of They Live” – A Look At The Visual Style, Stunts And Music With Director Of Photography Gary B. Kibbe, Stunt Coordinator Jeff Imada, And Co-Composer Alan Howarth

* Original “The Making Of They Live”

* Footage From Commercials Created For The Film

* Theatrical Trailer

* TV Spots

* Still Gallery

Just the Blu-Ray will get you everything but the DTS-HR Master Audio (as well as, of course, not getting the 4K/UHD disc).

The announcement reads: