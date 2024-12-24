wrestling / News

SHP Answering The Challenge Results 12.21.24: Zachary Wentz Battles Jimmy Lloyd, More

December 24, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
SHP Answering The Challenge 12.21.24 Image Credit: Sean Henderson Presents

SHP Answering The Challenge took place on Saturday, with Zachary Wentz taking on JImmy Lloud and more. You can see the full results from the IWTV-airing show from Croydon, Pennsylvania below, per Fightful:

* Jimmy Lloyd def. Zachary Wentz

* ISDub Falls Count Anywhere Championship Match: HADDY def. Thomas Leduc

* Lucky 13 def. Rob Killjoy

* Curt Robinson def. Kristian Ross, Lucas DiSangro, Stan Stylez, and Xavion Stokes

* Billy Avery fought Giant Tiger to a no contest

* Marc Angel def. Deklan Grant

* Cole Radrick fought Diego Hill to a no contest

* Death Match: John Wayne Murdoch def. Conor Claxton

