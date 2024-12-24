SHP Answering The Challenge Results 12.21.24: Zachary Wentz Battles Jimmy Lloyd, More

SHP Answering The Challenge took place on Saturday, with Zachary Wentz taking on JImmy Lloud and more. You can see the full results from the IWTV-airing show from Croydon, Pennsylvania below, per Fightful:

* Jimmy Lloyd def. Zachary Wentz

* ISDub Falls Count Anywhere Championship Match: HADDY def. Thomas Leduc

* Lucky 13 def. Rob Killjoy

* Curt Robinson def. Kristian Ross, Lucas DiSangro, Stan Stylez, and Xavion Stokes

* Billy Avery fought Giant Tiger to a no contest

* Marc Angel def. Deklan Grant

* Cole Radrick fought Diego Hill to a no contest

* Death Match: John Wayne Murdoch def. Conor Claxton