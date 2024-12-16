Sibley Scoles Joins WOW – Women Of Wrestling’s Broadcast Team

Sports and entertainment television host Sibley Scoles will be part of the WOW broadcast team starting next month. The following was issued:



SPORTS AND ENTERTAINMENT HOST SIBLEY SCOLES JOINS “WOW – WOMEN OF WRESTLING” BROADCAST TEAM STARTING THE WEEKEND OF JANUARY 18th

LOS ANGELES – December 16, 2024 – Sports and entertainment television host Sibley Scoles (Access Hollywood, E! Entertainment, Las Vegas Raiders in-game host) will join the WOW – Women Of Wrestling team as the new field reporter starting the weekend of January 18th. Scoles will join WOW broadcast team David McLane and Nigel Zane as a backstage and field reporter.

Fresh off her celebrity ringside interviews during the record-breaking Mike Tyson Vs. Jake Paul fight, Sibley Scoles comes to WOW to interview the women warriors of the ring and provide fans the scoop behind each event’s feuds and rivalries. Joining the WOW broadcast team, Sibley brings her passion for elevating women in sports media and a wealth of hosting experience to the WOW – Women Of Wrestling weekly syndicated TV series.

“It’s incredible to be part of a promotion that puts women first,” said Sibley. “WOW allows me to not only interview the WOW Superheroes, but I’m also empowered to flex my production skills as a show segment producer.”

Sibley is an Emmy-winning host and producer for Raiders: Talk of the Nation and the in-game host for the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders. She was the host of the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas, and the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl, where she emceed the debut of the Pro Bowl’s new format. Most recently, Sibley hosted the record-breaking Netflix broadcast of the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight, the most-streamed sporting event in history. Sibley is also the voice of radio, TV spots, and promos for the San Francisco Giants. Additionally, Sibley served as an on-air correspondent for Access Hollywood and E! News, where she reported live from Hollywood’s most glamorous red carpets and award shows. She also recently stepped in as a guest emcee at the Hollywood Walk of Fame, presenting stars to icons like Lenny Kravitz, George Clinton, and the late Carl Weathers.

About WOW – WOMEN OF WRESTLING

WOW – WOMEN OF WRESTLING is the premier all-female sports entertainment property, co-owned and co-founded by trailblazing sports executive Jeanie Buss and David McLane, who is the founder of the original GLOW: Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. Led by the larger-than-life WOW Superheroes and their in-ring rivalries, WOW is an action-packed saga that plays out at high-energy live events and in weekly syndication across the U.S. and on VICE TV. Additionally, Pluto TV launched a dedicated WOW channel with all episodes from seasons one, two and three.. As the only all-female wrestling organization with a global footprint, WOW showcases supreme athleticism, dramatic and inspiring stories, and is centered 24/7 around empowering and uplifting women and fans around the world. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

About Paramount Global Content Distribution

Paramount Global Content Distribution is the leading distributor of premium content across multiple media platforms throughout the global marketplace. The division’s portfolio is comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands, including feature films and television programs from Paramount Pictures, Republic Pictures, CBS Studios, CBS Media Ventures, CBS News, SHOWTIME Studios, Nickelodeon, MTV Entertainment Studios, Miramax and third-party partners. The division also has the largest distributed library of series and film titles, including global franchises such as “CSI: CRIME SCENE INVESTIGATION,” “NCIS,” “STAR TREK,” “SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS,” “TRANSFORMERS,” “MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE” and more. In addition, the division licenses a diverse lineup of scripted and unscripted formats for local production and international co-productions. Paramount Global Content Distribution is a division of Paramount.