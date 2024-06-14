Sidney Akeem Wants To Work With EJ Nduka & More On Indie Scene

Sidney Akeem is looking forward to getting some long-anticipated matches on the independent scene, including EJ Nduka and more. Akeem spoke with Fightful for a new interview, and you can see some highlights below:

On who he wants to work with on the independent scene: “Man, I am, you know, I’m looking to work with a lot of people. EJ, the Judge, that’s my dog. He’s been my dog from the beginning. He was a part of that training outside. He was the one that really introduced me to like working out and to and so I owe that guy a lot. He’s been a brother for me a long time and he prays with me, he prays for me. He’s gotten me a lot deeper into my faith, which I was slacking a lot. I owe him so much. That’s my dog. So love to work with him, love to work against him.

“Some notable names as well. Lio Rush, been a huge fan of his for a while. I know we can tear the house down. [Linsen], that’s my dog too. We actually got some stuff maybe in the works or whatever together. Great gear maker and he was some one of the guys that came in the clutch and got me a better mask. So he was pretty dope. I’m excited to go back to St. Louis. I trained at Dynamo Pro. I’m just excited to wrestle for all the promotions there. I’ve got some guys that, it’s some ATM, you know, that he’s pretty dope, Camaro.”

On plans outside of wrestling: “It’s a lot of people out there that I’m looking forward to. I’m looking forward to get back in Montreal where I’ve started training. In Calgary, they reached out to me. So, I’m excited and outside of wrestling, I got so much stuff lined up. Like I told you, I’m a writer, also aspiring actor. I got some important, some exciting, like, lead character roles in some movies and TV shows lined up. So I say this, them not renewing my contract, it sucked with, you know, having a fiancé that’s pregnant, but I’m free to do a lot of those things that I really put on the back burner. So it’s a blessing and a curse for sure.”