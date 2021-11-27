Silas Young Discusses CM Punk’s 2019 Indy Appearance

CM Punk famously made an appearance between his WWE and AEW runs for Silas Young’s MKE show in 2019, and Young recently discussed the appearance. Young spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp about the appearance, during which Punk came out and delivered a GTS under a mask. You can see highlights below:

On how the appearance came about: “The building that I ran that night, I’m not 100% on this, but I’m pretty sure that might have been the building Punk had his first match at. The night we ran that building was going to be the last event held there because it got bought by a spice factory or something and they were going to tear it down. When I found out it was going to be the last time they were going to be booking a show, I started reaching out to guys that had wrestled there over the years and wanted to bring back guys from years past, a little bit of a nostalgia thing for the building. I reached out to Ace Steel because he’s an amazing wrestler, good dude, and it all snowballed together with Ace and Dave Prazak being on the show and I think Punk might have done a jiu-jitsu tournament in West Dallas, which is where that show was being run earlier in the day.

“I didn’t actually see him or talk to him. Someone came up to me in the locker room and was like, ‘Hey, they want to do something in the match and Punk is going to do a run-in in a mask or something.’ I said, ‘Yeah, whatever they want to do, do it.’ What am I going to say, ‘No, Punk can’t get on the show? We’ll see if we can fit him on the card.'”

On his relationship with Punk: “[We’ve interacted] a couple of times. I wouldn’t say me and him are friends, but we crossed paths a couple of times and had small conversations that were fine, but not very much interaction.”