Simon Miller Says Facing Danhausen Is a Dream Match For Him

Simon Miller will return to action against Danhausen at UPW Beach Bash in August, and he says the match is a dream bout for him. Miller recently spoke with Fightful’s Corey Brennan and spoke about the match and more; you can check out some highlights below:

On being able to face Danhausen: “I do Twitter Q & A’s here and there. People would always say to me, what’s your realistic dream match? It always Orange Cassidy or Danhausen, right? They were things somehow maybe in the universe, you know. You could say Roman Reigns, but, you know, you’re shooting. You’re shooting there, my man. I don’t mean that like, you know, bad towards Danhausen or Orange Cassidy, but it’s just the way AEW operates, there is just more opportunities to do that stuff. So, yeah, when it finally happened, and again, UPW, again, this is the cool thing about it, ain’t no one booing Danhausen when he’s doing his tour around the country. He’s a big star. So, Another benefit of being the bad guy in UPW is literally what you just said. Miller likes being a goof. Miller will do anything, which I will do. I have no shame whatsoever. It just makes sense.”

On leaning into the sillier aspects of his character in the ring: “I think that the combination of the goofy and the silly, this is where I owe a lot to everything that I got to do in YouTube. Because if you go back and watch my first YouTube videos, I mean, they’re bad. They’re green and they’re amateurish because I’m still finding my way. They’re also very much me trying to be whoever I thought that person should have been. Again, that sounds way too over the top. It didn’t surprise me hugely oh you’re an idiot you’re just just a i just am. So in wrestling where you have all this creativity, look I’ve done some real serious angles and it’s awesome. But they’ve always been peppered with, well, we can do this, and it’ll be funny, and we can do this, and it’ll be silly. I think that’s one of the reasons why my stuff does connect, or I hope it does, because I think deep down, everyone’s a little bit of a moron. If you are happy to send yourself up, then, yeah, I just think it humanizes you a little bit. So, yeah, it’s absolutely the reason I’m excited about the Danhausen match, because, A, he’ll come with a bunch of incredible ideas, but there’s more chance of me saying, You know, I got one. I won’t say it here. I should message him really and make sure he’s cool with it. It is so ridiculous. I pitched it to UPW and they said, look, we would love you to do that as long as you’re happy with it. But we have to check with him, of course, because, yeah, that’s respect. So if he lets me do that, well, I’ll make sure I send it to you when it gets greenlit. But it’s utterly, utterly stupid. But the way I look at it, it makes me laugh. Right, yeah, it makes me laugh. Surely it makes one other person laugh. That’s what Ricky and Gervais and Stephen Merchant used to say. we just make each other laugh and then we go, well, I guess somebody else will laugh at it too so yeah i i would never want to get rid of either aspect.”