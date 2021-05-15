Sin Cara Expands On Comments That WWE Doesn’t Care About Its Mexican Talent

You can count the former Sin Cara among those who agree that WWE doesn’t really care about its Latin American talent. Cinta de Oro, the former Sin Cara and Hunico, spoke with Fightful for an interview and was asked about Andrade’s comments from last month taking note of the fact that the company didn’t have any Mexican talent at WrestleMania.

“I think it only comes to show that they don’t care about Mexicanos,” Cinta de Oro said. “It’s true. Now they say they want to do great things in Mexico. This is my way of thinking. Why would you want to segregate the talent? Instead of giving them an opportunity on your brand over here on RAW and Smackdown next time. Why would you have to segregate a talent and put make them their own brand just because you don’t want to use them over here. It doesn’t make sense,” he said.

He went on to say, “Like what I was telling before for my decision to leave. It only makes my decision that I was right for leaving it. That I wasn’t making it up or that I was leaving because of my ego or because I thought I was better than the company or all kinds of stuff they started saying. It was because we don’t get the opportunities that we actually want to get. Like I said, how many guys were in WrestleMania? How many Mexicanos were in WrestleMania? None. Not even one and the Latino star was not even a wrestler Nothing against Bad Bunny, you know? He’s an amazing artist, people love him and great that he represents. But, at the end of the day, if you’re a wrestler, I would be very upset if I was a wrestler and not having myself in WrestleMania and getting that opportunity. If I was Carrillo, if I was Garza, if I was Metalik, I would have been very, very upset with that decision because I’ve been there for many years or a year or two years, whatever you’ve been there, and I don’t get that opportunity? Then somebody else comes and takes it, something’s wrong, right?”

Del Oro expressed similiar thoughts in an interview last month.