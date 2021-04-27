Sin Cara Recalls Putting in for His WWE Release, Trying to Reach Out to Vince McMahon

– The Wrestling Inc. Daily recently spoke to former WWE Superstar Sin Cara (aka Hunico and Cinta de Oro) on leaving WWE and more. Below are some highlights.

Sin Cara on requesting his release: “We went on to continue the tour, and I remember we were going to Austria. November 11, 2019, 7 p.m. Europe time, 12 p.m. Mexico time, that’s when I put my release on my social media. And it wasn’t because I wanted to talk bad about anybody. If you read my release, all I’m saying is how I feel and the truth. I don’t have to lie and have to tell you more or less about what I had experienced in the company. I’m very grateful to this day to have worked there for 10 years. Not everybody can say they worked for the company that they wanted to work with or achieve their dream there for 10 years. They may say, ‘Yeah, we helped you travel the world. We pay you.’ Yeah, but my body was broken during that 10 years too. I don’t have an ACL anymore. I dislocated my shoulder. A lot of things, which is fine. I understand that it’s part of what we do, but when I [requested] my release that’s what I was feeling during that time. Before I put out my release, I remember that I prayed. I called a few friends. Some of them are pastors and they gave me guidance on if I was making the correct decision for my life and for my career. And everything pointed out that it was the correct decision, and I know that they didn’t like that for me to put it out there in public, but how else could I really let them know how I felt if they didn’t really want to listen to me? I had already talked to a lot of people.”

Sin Cara on trying to reach out to Vince McMahon: “I was trying to reach out to Vince. They said that I had to do an appointment. I was like, ‘I’m not gonna do an appointment. I’ve been here for 10 years, and if he can’t give you five minutes of his time, then I’m not worth anything to him. Why do you want me here then?’ It was just a very sad situation for me to try to just work really hard to put my ideas out there and see if I could just let him know that I wanted to really earn my pay. It was terrible being at television and just being in catering sitting down. It was terrible. It was an awful feeling, and I know that a lot of the guys have experienced that. I’m not saying that it’s just the Mexicanos or Latinos, but it is.”

On working with different talents: “I’m excited about being able to work with different talents, different guys that are coming up, and I know there’s there’s a lot of guys that have adapted to the Lucha Libre style and I’m just excited to be able to showcase what I can do still because I never really got an opportunity to showcase my talent. I think the thing for me was the ladder match at WrestleMania. That was, I think, my biggest moment, and you realized that I could do a lot of things, but then we never continued it.”