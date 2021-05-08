Sin Cara Says Paul Heyman Told Him His Character Was Dead Before His WWE Release

– Fightful Select recently spoke with former WWE Superstar Sin Cara (aka Hunico and Cinta de Oro), who shared details on the original plans for his pairing with Catalina Garcia (aka Katrina Perez) in WWE before he was released in December 2019, along with former Raw Executive Director Paul Heyman allegedly telling him that his WWE character was “dead.” Previously, Sin Cara had requested his release, which was later granted that year.

According to Sin Cara, he was only put with Catalina Garcia on TV as a way to get Andrade and Zelina Vega over at the time. Sin Cara claimed that WWE did not have long-term plans for the two. Sin Cara also added that Paul Heyman said to him that “the Sin Cara character was dead.”

At the time, Paul Heyman was working as the Executive Director of Raw. Heyman was later dismissed from his post as Raw Executive Director in June the following year.