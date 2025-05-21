Sinn Bodhi Claims Power Slap Is As Safe As Professional Wrestling, Bodhi Is Booking

During an interview with Talk is Jericho (via Fightful), Sinn Bodhi said that he has been booking Power Slap for TKO and said that it is just as safe as professional wrestling. The league features two competitors slapping each other in the face as hard as they can to attempt to knock them out.

Bodhi said: “It’s pure competition. It’s a cool deal. I was so surprised, I’m not going to bury anybody, but it was so interesting to me, during the course of many conversations in the last couple of weeks; who is a sissy and who wasn’t. It was so amusing to me. I just saw a clip of, I think it was Raquel Rodriguez smacking two girls backstage. She hauled off and unloaded. [Jimmy] Uso swatting Gunther, he swung for the fences. It’s nothing you wouldn’t do in a match or some pre-taped. I’ve seen Stephanie McMahon haul off and clobber a wrestler. When you leave your house, wrestling or otherwise, there is a reasonable expectation of danger. If you can take bodyslams and piledrivers and catching dives, I don’t see what is more dangerous about this. Guys are blowing out their back, knees, this that and the other to follow their dreams. I get it, I’m a pro wrestler, and I’ve had naysayers from the very beginning. With this, ‘what if I get hurt.’ What if you leave your house and a meteor hits you or you get hit by a bus or cancer. Live your life. Don’t be bubble boy. It’s mostly dudes. It’s more the guys that were a little antsy.“