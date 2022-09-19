Six Classic Canadian WWE Live Events Added To Peacock

PWInsider reports that WWE added several live events from the Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto and the Copps Coliseum in Ontario to Peacock today. All of the shows are from 1988. The lineups include:

3/13/88 – at Copps Coliseum in Hamilton:

*SD Jones vs. Johnny Valiant.

*The Killer Bees vs. The Bolsheviks.

*Dino Bravo vs. Koko B. Ware.

*WWF Women’s Tag Team Champion Noriyo Tateno of The Jumping Bomb Angels vs. Leilani Kai of the Glamour Girls.

*Brutus Beefcake vs. Greg Valentine.

*Don Muraco & George Steele vs. Butch Reed & the One Man Gang

*Hulk Hogan & Bam Bam Bigelow (with Oliver Humperdink) vs. Ted DiBiase & Virgil (with Andre the Giant).

4/24/88 at Maple Leaf Gardens:

*Scott Casey vs. Iron Mike Sharpe.

*The Killer Bees vs. The Rougeaus.

*The Islanders & Bobby Heenan vs. The British Bulldogs & Koko B. Ware.

*Rick Rude vs. Don Muraco.

*Jake Roberts vs. Greg Valentine.

*WWF Intercontinental Champion The Honkytonk Man (with Peggy Sue) vs. Brutus Beefcake.

*Andre the Giant vs. Hacksaw Duggan.

7/24/88 at Maple Leaf Gardens:

*Terry Taylor vs. Scott Casey.

*The Powers of Pain vs. The Bolsheviks.

*King Haku vs. SD Jones.

*Greg Valentine vs. Don Muraco.

*The Ultimate Warriors & The British Bulldogs vs. WWF Tag Team Champions Demolition & Mr. Fuji.

*Terry Taylor vs. Richard Charland

*WWF Champion Randy Savage vs. Ted DiBiase with Virgil.

9/18/88 at Maple Leaf Gardens:

*Mr. Perfect Curt Hennig vs. Jim Brunzell.

*Iron Mike Sharpe vs. Tommy Angel.

*The Big Bossman vs. Jimmy Powers.

*Ted DiBiase pinned Koko B. Ware.

*The Powers of Pain vs. The Bolsheviks.

*Brutus Beefcake vs. Ron Bass.

*Jake Roberts vs. Rick Rude.

*Hulk Hogan vs. King Haku.

10/9/88 at Maple Leaf Gardens:

*The Hart Foundation vs. The Rougeaus.

*Scott Casey vs. Richard Charland.

*B. Brian Blair vs. Iron Mike Sharpe.

*The Blue Blazer (Owen Hart) vs. Steve Lombardi.

*King Haku vs. Hillbilly Jim.

*Bad News Brown vs. Koko B. Ware.

*WWF Intercontinental Champion the Ultimate Warrior vs. The Honkytonk Man.

*WWF Champion Randy Savage vs. Dino Bravo.

11/6/88 at Maple Leaf Gardens:

*Dino Bravo vs. Hacksaw Duggan.

*B. Brian Blair vs. Iron Mike Sharpe.

*Koko B. Ware vs. Steve Lombard.

*The Blue Blazer vs. Danny Davis.

*The Braibusters, Arn Anderson & Tully Blanchard . The Young Stallions, Jim Powers & Paul Roma.

*WWF Tag Team Champions Demolition vs. The British Bulldogs.

*WWF Intercontinental Champion the Ultimate Warrior vs. The Honkytonk Man.

*Hulk Hogan vs. The Big Bossman.