WWE News: Six-Man Tag Match Announced For Raw, Cedric Alexander Moves to Raw in Superstar Shakeup
– WWE has announced a six-man tag team match for tonight’s episode of Raw. Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns will team up with a mystery partner to face Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley, as you can see below:
TONIGHT: #UniversalChampion @WWERollins & @WWERomanReigns have a mystery partner in #6ManTag action against @BaronCorbinWWE @DMcIntyreWWE & @fightbobby! #RAW #SuperstarShakeUp pic.twitter.com/gcgb1aOINX
— WWE (@WWE) April 16, 2019
– It was announced on Twitter that 205 Live roster member Cedric Alexander is moving to Raw. You can see the announcement below, along with reactions from Alexander, 205 Live, Tony Nese, Aiden English and Ali:
LUMBARS are about to be CHECKED on Monday Night #RAW, courtesy of @CedricAlexander! #SuperstarShakeUp pic.twitter.com/Op7OG6ItNP
— WWE (@WWE) April 16, 2019
#RAW is about to enter the #AgeOfAlexander
— Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) April 16, 2019
Hell yeah @CedricAlexander ! #205Live #RAW #SuperstarShakeup
— Tony Nese (@TonyNese) April 16, 2019
One of the best. Hands down. #SoulOfRAW https://t.co/XaO4ZtC7lf
— Aiden English (@WWEDramaKing) April 16, 2019
Ayyyyyyy https://t.co/zjr4kJdhvu
— ALI / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) April 16, 2019