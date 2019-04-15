wrestling / News

WWE News: Six-Man Tag Match Announced For Raw, Cedric Alexander Moves to Raw in Superstar Shakeup

April 15, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE has announced a six-man tag team match for tonight’s episode of Raw. Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns will team up with a mystery partner to face Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley, as you can see below:

– It was announced on Twitter that 205 Live roster member Cedric Alexander is moving to Raw. You can see the announcement below, along with reactions from Alexander, 205 Live, Tony Nese, Aiden English and Ali:

