Six Man Tag Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage takes place on Saturday this week, and the lineup for the show is set. The company has announced the following matches for this week’s show, which airs Saturday night on TNT at 10 PM ET:

* The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. The Butcher, The Blade, & Kip Sabian

* Toni Storm vs. Allysin Kay

* Action Andretti vs. Kyle Fletcher

* Brian Cage & Swerve Strickland vs. John Silver & Alex Reynolds

* We’ll hear from The Gunns