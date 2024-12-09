Skye Blue Recalls Finding Out She Was Booked For AEW All Out 2021

Skye Blue made her AEW PPV debut at the 2021 All Out Casino Battle Royal, and she recently recalled being told she’d be on the show. Blue spoke with Billy Gardner for a new interview and talked about being told by Tony Khan after an AEW Dark match that she would be in the PPV match; you can see highlights below:

On finding out she was going to be in the All Out battle royale: “We had dark matches…and at the end of one of the dark matches, Tony came out on the stage, had me come up the stage, and I thought I’d messed up like ‘Oh my God, I’m going to get fired before I’m even hired.’ And he asked me to be in the battle royale [at] All Out. And I was bawling my eyes out like a kid. I could not believe it.”

On calling her mother to let her know: “I went outside and called my mom. I was like, ‘You have to get PPV tickets, I’m on the PPV.’ And I’ve never heard a scream so loud through the phone, she was so excited.” Blue recalled, feeling that she’d finally “made it” in pro wrestling. During the same interview, Blue gave a brief update on her recovery status and hinted that the process has been slow, but seemed optimistic while determined to come back at full strength.

