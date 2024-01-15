Skye Blue Wants To Have a Street Fight On AEW TV

Skye Blue says she’d love to do a street fight in AEW. AEW has delivered some notable hardcore-style matches over its run including the Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker “Lights Out” match, Tay Melo & Anna Jay vs. Penelope Ford & The Bunny in a Street Fight and more. Blue recently appeared on Talk is Jericho and said that she’s looking forward to having the opportunity to compete in such a bout.

“No, I’ve been dying for one,” Blue said (per Fightful). “Please, TK, please. Every girl tag street fights, ‘You need a run-in? You need another body? I can do it. I’ll do it. I’ll take whatever.’”

Blue has been busy in AEW over the last year and competed in more matches between AEW and ROH than any other talent.