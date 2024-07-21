Slim J Reveals Who Informed Him of His AEW Release

– During a recent interview with Talking Indys, former AEW wrestler Slim J discussed his time in AEW, being informed of his release, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Slim J on his AEW deal: “I was per-appearance through AEW. I already had my insurance through my job, luckily. But if I wasn’t and trying to live off of it, I mean, the majority of people when they get signed, regardless of the contract, are like, ‘I’m a wrestler now, yeah. I made it, this is how I do it. This is all I do.’ No, you better keep grinding man, you better keep working>”

On Tony Schiavone informing him of his release: “This business isn’t a money-driven kind of thing. It few and far, it’s kind of like NFL or anything to make it there. There are so many people that have not made it, or even got the opportunity to make it for a shot in front of these same people that I’ve got numerous opportunities, and I finally got the contracts. Did I get used well? Did I get used to my potential? No, but that’s the name of the game. Am I disappointed in that? Yeah. But is that gonna break me down and break me? Hell no. I’ve got so many shit sandwich stories that I could tell you where I just choked them down, just kept going through, that are way darker than getting a phone call from Tony Schiavone telling me that they’re letting me go.”

On telling fans they didn’t get to see his full potential of his character: “I did, and I was in my feelings when I posted that, but it wasn’t anything negative that I said. I didn’t shit on anybody, I didn’t curse anybody’s name, nothing like that. I was extremely grateful for my opportunity at AEW. I just displayed what I think the fans never got from me, is the truth about my character and everything that I do. I give 100%, plus ten more, every single time that I’m out there. My work’s not it, it’s the other, and I know that. I’m not oblivious.”