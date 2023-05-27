Slimmer’s WWE Night of Champions 2023 Review  

Welcome to 411’s WWE Night of Champions 2023 Report. We are LIVE in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Today’s Kickoff Show panelists are Kayla Braxton, Matt Camp, and Peter Rosenberg. They breakdown the entire card and then head to a video package for Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar. Next up is a video package for Bianca Belair vs. Asuka followed by a video package for Gunther vs. Mustafa Ali. We head to a video package for Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus and a video package for Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya. Next up is a video package for Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles, and then the Kickoff Show finished up with a video package for Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa.



World Heavyweight Championship Match

Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. AJ Styles



Rollins and Styles circle each other to start. Styles looks to lock up, but Rollins evades. Styles dumps Rollins to the outside and head to the apron, but Rollins rolls back into the ring. Styles climbs into the ring and once again circles Rollins. Rollins hits the ropes and catches Styles with a Sling Blade. Styles fights back, drops Rollins, and connects with a knee drop to the jaw. Styles locks in a seated rear chin lock Rollins breaks free, but Styles traps him in the corner and goes to work with a volley of chops. Rollins drops Styles face-first onto the second turnbuckle, takes Styles up top, and chops him back down to the mat. Rollins drags Styles back up top and sets up for a superplex, but Styles slides between Rollins’ legs and drops Rollins face-first on the top turnbuckle. Styles suplexes Rollins into the turnbuckles, causing Rollins to land awkwardly on the back of his neck. Styles continues the assault with a sliding forearm and goes for a Styles Clash, but Rollins muscles Styles to the corner to break free. Styles connects with a moonsault into a DDT but only gets a two count. Rollins fights back with a Buckle Bomb and follows up with a Frog Splash from the top rope for a long two count. Rollins lands a forearm to the face, but Styles counters with a Ushigoroshi for another two count. Styles heads up top and sets up for a Styles Clash from the second rope, but Rollins breaks free and dumps Styles back down to the mat. Rollins takes Styles up top and hits an inverted superplex for a two count. Rollins heads up top and goes for the Phoenix Splash, but Styles rolls out of the way. Styles drags Rollins out to the apron and hits a brainbuster right on the apron. Styles goes for the Phenomenal Forearm, but Rollins knocks Styles off the top rope and to the outside. Rollins connects with a suicide dive but appears to have tweaked his knee on the landing. The action returns to the ring, and Styles locks in the Calf Crusher to take advantage of the injure to Rollins’ knee. Rollins locks in a rear chin lock to force Styles to break the hold. Rollins follows up with a clothesline before trading punches with Styles in the middle of the ring. The crowd is firmly behind Rollins at this point. Rollins goes to the Kawada Kicks and hits the Stomp to Styles’ hand. Rollins blocks a Styles Clash, but Styles catches Rollins with a Pelé Kick. Styles hits the Pedigree and gets a looong two count. Styles goes for the Phenomenal Forearm, but Rollins counters with a mid-air super kick. Rollins goes for the Stomp, but his injured knee buckles. Styles goes for the Calf Crush, but Rollins counters into the Pedigree. Rollins hits the stomp and finally get the three count. After the match, Triple H present Rollins with the new World Heavyweight Championship.

Match Result: Seth “Freakin” Rollins defeats AJ styles with the Stomp.

Match Length: 20:39

Slimmer’s Rating: ****¼



Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus



Lynch takes the fight to Stratus to start the match. The action spills to the outside, and Stratus whips Lynch face-first into the ring steps. Stratus slams Lynch’s face into the announce table and rolls her back into the ring. Stratus uses her boot to choke Lynch against the bottom turnbuckle and then grinds Lynch’s face into the mat. Stratus locks in a Camel Clutch and then slams Lynch’s face to the mat. Lynch fights back with a kick from the mat but gets caught with a Thesz Press. Stratus follows up with a neck breaker and a chop in the corner. Lynch and Stratus slug it out in the middle of the ring, and Lynch connects with a running forearm shot in the corner. Lynch hits the Bexploder and a leg drop from the second rope to the back of Stratus’ neck. Stratus rolls the outside, but Lynch catches her with a diving clothesline off the apron. Stratus slams Lynch into the ring post, rolls her back into the ring, and hits a spinebuster for a two count. Stratus takes Lynch up top and goes for the Stratusphere, but Lynch blocks. Lynch goes for the Manhandle Slam, but Stratus tries to counter into the Sharpshooter, but Lynch blocks. Stratus again goes for the Stratusphere, but Lynch counters into a Boston Crab. Stratus rolls to the outside and Lynch goes for a diving clothesline off the ring steps, but Stratus catches Lynch with a mid-air kick to the ribs. Lynch beats the referee’s count back into the ring but immediately eats a chick kick. Stratus taunts Lynch, but Lynch catches her with the Dis-Arm-Her. Stratus breaks free and eats a Manhandle Slam but gets her foot on the ropes to break the count. Stratus again to the outside, and Lynch follows her. Stratus heads back into the ring and distracts the referee as Zoey Stark emerges from under the ring and hits Lynch with the Z-360. Stark rolls Lynch back into the ring, and Stratus hits Lynch with the Stratusfaction for the three count.

Match Result: Trish Stratus defeats Becky Lynch with the Stratusfaction.

Match Length: 14:52

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¾



Intercontinental Championship Match

Gunther (Champion) vs. Mustafa Ali



Ali ducks a chop in the corner and goes to work with leg kicks. Ali lands a drop kick but can’t get Gunther off his feet. Gunther slams Ali to regain control of the match. Gunther drops Ali with a chop, drags him back to his feet, and again chops him down to the mat. Gunther locks in a Boston Crab and then transitions to an STF. Ali heads to the apron and tries to slingshot back into the ring, but Gunther connects with a big boot over the top rope that sends Ali to the floor. Gunther heads to the outside, slams Ali into the ring post, and rolls him back into the ring. Ali fights back and connects with a rolling neck breaker. Ali heads up top, but Gunther catches him with a chop on the top. Gunther joins Ali up top, but Ali slides under him and hits a powerbomb. Ali goes back up top and connects with a 450 splash for a looong two count. Not gonna lie, I totally bit on that one. Gunther regains control and goes for a powerbomb, but Ali escapes and hits a diving tornado DDT out of the corner. Ali head back up top and goes for another 450 Splash, but Gunther rolls out of the way. Gunther hits a drop kick and follows up with a pinning powerbomb for the three count.

Match Result: Gunther defeats Mustafa Ali with a pinning powerbomb.

Match Length: 7:59

Slimmer’s Rating: ****



Raw Women’s Championship Match

Bianca Belair (Champion) vs. Asuka



Asuka drops Belair and goes for a sliding kick, but Belair ducks. Asuka goes to work with the ground and pound offense before landing a drop kick to the midsection. Belair fights back with a scoop slam and land a handspring kick that knocks Asuka off the apron. The action returns to the ring, and Belair catches Asuka with a jawbreaker. Asuka repeatedly kicks Belair’s shoulder and locks in a modified arm bar. Belair fights back to her feet, but Asuka uses Belair’s hair to slam her back down to the mat. Belair and Asuka slug it out in the middle of the ring before Belair levels Asuka with a shoulder block. Belair hits a suplex and works over Asuka with mounted punches in the corner. Belair connects with a handspring moonsault and gets a two count. Belair takes Asuka up top, but Asuka shoves Belair back down to the mat and hits a diving drop kick off the top. Belair goes for another handspring moonsault, but Asuka tries to counter into the Asuka lock, but Belair blocks. Asuka lands a head kick and uses Belair’s hair to drag her out of the ring. Belair whips Asuka back-first into the ring steps before the action returns to the ring. Asuka goes for the mist, but Belair rolls out of the way. Belair goes for the KOD, but Asuka counters into the Asuka Lock, but Belair rolls and counters into a powerbomb. Belair again goes for the KOD, but Asuka mists her fingers and rakes the eyes. Belair is blinded, and Asuka lands a kick to the back of her head to get the three count.

Match Result: Asuka defeats Bianca Belair with a head kick.

Match Length: 14:58

Slimmer’s Rating: ****



SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Rhea Ripley (Champion) w/ Dominik Mysterio vs. Natalya



Mysterio distracts Natalya before the bell rings, and that gives Ripley the chance to cheap shot Natalya as soon as the bell rings. Ripley knocks Natalya out of the ring and continues the assault on the outside. Ripley slams Natalya into the ring post and rolls her back into the ring. Ripley hits the Riptide and gets the three count.

Match Result: Rhea Ripley defeats Natalya with the Riptide.

Match Length: 1:11

Slimmer’s Rating: *



Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar



Rhodes enters the match with a titanium cast on his left arm. The bell rings, and Rhodes lures Lesnar to the outside. Lesnar chases Rhodes around the ring, but Rhodes lands a shot as Lesnar chases him back into the ring. Lesnar shakes it off and hits a German suplex. Lesnar hits a second German suplex, but Rhodes lands a shot with his titanium cast. Evidently the cast isn’t considered an illegal weapon in this match. Rhodes hits the Cody Cutter and gets a two count. Rhodes hits Cross Rhodes and follows up with a second Cross Rhodes. Rhodes goes for a third Cross Rhodes, but Lesnar counters into a Kimura. Rhodes rolls forward to get Lesnar into a pinning predicament, but he only gets a two count. Rhodes rolls forward again, but this time Lesnar rolls with him while maintaining the Kimura. Rhodes fades but refuses to submit. Rhodes FINALLY makes it to the bottom rope to force the break. Lesnar goes for the F5, but Rhodes counters into a third Cross Rhodes. Rhodes goes back to forearm shots with his cast, but he can’t drop Lesnar. Lesnar hits the F5, but Rhodes miraculously kicks out at two. Lesnar goes back to the Kimura. Rhodes still refuses to submit, but he passes out from the pain, and the referee is forced to ring the bell.

Match Result: Brock Lesnar defeats Cody Rhodes with the Kimura.

Match Length: 9:40

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼



Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (Champions) vs. Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa w/ Paul Heyman



Owens and Reigns start the match, but the crowd wants Zayn, so Owens makes the tag. The crowd is super hot, and we haven’t even had any offense yet. Reigns predictably makes the tag to Sikoa before Zayn can attack, must to the dismay of the crowd. Zayn and Sikoa lock up, and Sikoa easily shoves Zayn to the corner. Sikoa goes for a spike in the corner, but Zayn side steps him. Sikoa traps Zayn in the opposite corner and goes to work, but Zayn escapes and makes the tag to Owens. Sikoa works over Owens, but Owens fights back with a big boot and chops to the chest. Owens makes the tag to Zayn, but Sikoa distracts the referee while Reigns cheap shots Zayn and chokes him across the second rope. Sikoa works over Zayn before finally making the tag to Reigns. Reigns continues the assault on Zayn and tosses him out of the ring. Sikoa cheap shots Zayn and tosses him back into the ring for Reigns. Reigns makes the tag to Sikoa, and Sikoa continues to work over Zayn. Zayn crawls toward the corner to make the tag to Owens, but Sikoa stomps on his back to halt his progress. Zayn fights back and FINALLY makes the hot tag to Owens as Sikoa tags Reigns. Sikoa distracts Owens long enough for Reigns to level him with a clothesline. Owens gets back to his feet and catches Reigns with a pop-up powerbomb for a two count. Owens heads up top and connects with a frog splash for another two count. Sikoa again distracts Owens, and Reigns lands a Superman Punch for a two count of his own. Owens hits a stunner, but Reigns bounces off the ropes and hits the spear. Owens makes the HOT tag to Zayn as Reigns tags Sikoa. Zayn clotheslines Sikoa out of the ring and then rolls him back into the ring. Zayn goes for the Helluva kick but eats a super kick. Sikoa goes for the Samoan Spike, but Zayn counters into an Exploder suplex into the turnbuckles. Zayn hits the Helluva Kick, but Reigns breaks up the pin. Reigns works over Zayn, but I don’t think Reigns ever made the tag. Reigns goes for the spear, but Zayn side steps him, and Reigns spears the referee. Zayn hits Reigns with the Superman Punch, and Owens takes the opportunity to toss Reigns out of the ring. Owens drags Reigns onto the announce table, but the Usos emerge from the crowd and take out Owens. The Usos and Sikoa trap Zayn in the ring, but the Usos accidentally super kick Sikoa. Reigns heads back into the ring and admonishes the Usos, so Jimmy super kicks Reigns. The Bloodline is exploding! Jimmy tells Jey that he’s doing what Jey should have done a long time ago. Jimmy again super kicks Reigns and then heads to the back with Jey. Sikoa gets to his feet but eat a stunner from Owens. Zayn heads back into the ring and connects with the Helluva Kick to Sikoa for the three count.

Match Result: Sami Zayn defeats Solo Sikoa with the Helluva Kick.

Match Length: 26:15

Slimmer’s Rating: ****¾