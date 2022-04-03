Slimmer’s WWE WrestleMania 38 (Night One) Review  

Welcome to 411’s WWE WrestleMania 38 (Night One) Report, live from AT&T Stadium in Dallas, TX Tonight’s Kickoff Show hosts are Kayla Braxton, Booker T, Kevin Patrick, John “Bradshaw” Layfield, and Peter Rosenberg. They start by running down the entire card before heading to a video package for Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair. Next up is a video package highlighting “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s entire career followed by a recap of the Dude Perfect WrestleMania set reveal from a few nights ago. We head to a video package for The Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs followed by a video package highlighting Seth “Freakin” Rollins’ path to WrestleMania.

Next up is a video package highlighting last night’s Hall of Fame Ceremony followed by a video package for Kevin Owens and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. The panel breaks down the card for Night Two tomorrow (Sunday), and then we head to a video package for WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. Next up is a video package for The Mysterios vs. The Miz & Logan Paul followed by video packages for Edge vs. AJ Styles and Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin. We head to a video package for Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair followed by a video package for Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey. The Kickoff Show finishes up with the panel running down tonight’s entire card one more time.

WrestleMania 38 opens with Brantley Gilbert performing American the Beautiful followed by a performance by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.



SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

The Usos (Champions) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs



Nakamura and Jimmy start the match, and Jimmy immediately eats a kick from Nakamura. Nakamura goes to work with Good Vibrations in the corner and follows up with a running knee lift. Nakamura makes the cover but only gets a two count. Jey gets the tag and levels Nakamura with an uppercut. Jimmy gets the quick tag and chokes Nakamura over the middle rope. Jimmy connects with an enzuigiri and gets a two count of his own. Jimmy locks in a rear chin lock, but Nakamura breaks free and levels Jimmy with a spinning head kick. Boogs gets the hot tag as Jimmy makes the tag to Jey. Boogs hits a gorgeous delayed vertical suplex and gets a two count. Jimmy charges into the ring and Boogs lifts both Jey and Jimmy onto his shoulders, but Boogs’ knee buckles under the weight of both Usos. Boogs makes the tag to Nakamura, and Nakamura works over Jey in the corner before hitting the sliding German suplex. Nakamura goes for the Kinshasa, but Jey counters and makes the tag to Jimmy. Jimmy hits the Uso Splash, but Nakamura kicks out at two. Jey gets the quick tag, and the Usos hit the 1D. Jey covers Nakamura and gets the three count.

Match Result: Jey Uso defeats Shinsuke Nakamura with the 1D.

Match Length: 6:58

Slimmer’s Rating: **



Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin w/ Madcap Moss



McIntyre takes the fight to Corbin as soon as the bell rings. McIntyre works over Corbin in the corner and then clotheslines him to the outside. McIntyre slams Corbin’s head into the ring apron and the whips him into the barricade. McIntyre rolls Corbin back into the ring, but Corbin gets to his feet and whips McIntyre shoulder-first into the ring post. Corbin goes to work on McIntyre’s knee and then whips him hard to the corner. Corbin makes the cover but only gets a one count. Corbin hits a back suplex and again gets a one count. Corbin hits the ropes and connects with a running shot to the jaw. Moss hops up onto the apron to celebrate, but he inadvertently distracts Corbin, and McIntyre capitalizes with a spinebuster. McIntyre follows up with a neck breaker and goes for the Future Shock DDT, but Corbin counters into the Deep Six for a two count. Corbin goes for a choke slam, but McIntyre blocks. McIntyre heads up top and hits a diving clothesline. McIntyre sets up for the Claymore, but Moss helps Corbin roll to the outside. McIntyre dives to the outside and takes out both Corbin and Moss. McIntyre rolls Corbin back into the ring and Corbin hits End of Days… BUT MCINTYRE KICKS OUT OF END OF DAYS!!! McIntyre just became the first person to ever kick out of End of Days. McIntyre fights back with the Future Shock DDT and then hits the Claymore for the three count. After the match, Moss again climbs up on the apron. McIntyre takes a swing at Moss with Angela and cuts straight through the top and middle ropes. That’s… gonna take a few minutes to fix.

Match Result: Drew McIntyre defeats Happy Corbin with the Claymore.

Match Length: 8:41

Slimmer’s Rating: **½



The Mysterios vs. The Miz & Logan Paul



Dominik’s gear is suspiciously similar to Los Gringos Locos’ gear from AAA When Worlds Collide, which is an amazing little Easter egg. Rey and Miz start the match, but Rey takes control and makes the quick tag to Dominik. Dominik hits a springboard moonsault and then takes out Paul when he charges into the ring. Miz rolls to the outside, but Dominik takes him out with a corkscrew dive. The action returns to the ring, and Paul gets the tag. Paul hits a power slam, and to be fair, it looked really good. Paul makes the tag back to Miz, and they light up Dominik with a series of double team It Kicks. Miz locks in a rear chin lock, makes the tag to Paul, and whips Dominik into Paul’s boot in the corner. Paul head up to the second rope and hits a blockbuster for a two count. Miz gets the tag and distracts the referee while Paul illegally works over Dominik in the corner. Dominik fights back with a tornado DDT to Miz and FINALLY makes the hot tag to Rey. Rey heads up top and connects with a moonsault for a two count. Paul charges into the ring to go for a double team suplex, but Dominik catches Paul with a super kick, and Rey rolls up Miz for a two count. Rey goes for the Three Amigos, but Miz counters the third suplex and posts Rey in the corner. Paul gets the tag and successfully hits the Three Amigos, which earns him some impressive heat from the crowd. Paul heads up top, shimmies at the top, and connects with a Frog Splash, but Dominik breaks up the pin. Paul heads to the outside, but Dominik chases him back into the ring, and Paul eats a double 619. Dominik and Rey both hit Paul with diving splashes, but Miz makes the blind tag and delivers the Skull Crushing Finale to Rey for the three count. After the match, Paul celebrates with Miz, but Miz turns on Paul and hits him with the Skull Crushing Finale as well. You will rarely see a heel get the kind of face pop Miz just got for that.

Match Result: The Miz defeats Rey Mysterio with the Skull Crushing Finale

Match Length: 10:57

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼

Stephanie McMahon comes out to thank the WWE Universe and introduce Gable Steveson.



Raw Women’s Championship Match

Becky Lynch (Champion) vs. Bianca Belair



Lynch immediately goes for the Manhandle Slam, but Belair tries to counter into the KOD, but Lynch counters into the Manhandle Slam and gets a long two count. Lynch stomps on Belair and gets another two count. Belair catches Lynch with an inside cradle, but Lynch rolls into a cover of her own for another two count. Lynch pulls Belair to the corner and goes for a moonsault, but Belair rolls out of the way. Belair locks in the Dis-Arm-Her, but Lynch breaks free. Lynch and Belair trade near falls, and then Lynch uses Belair’s hair to pull her to the outside and whip her into the ring steps. Lynch rolls Belair back into the ring and hits three Bexploder suplexes for yet another two count. Lynch wrenches the arm and drives Belair throat-first into the middle rope, targeting Belair’s recently injured throat. Lynch drapes Belair over the top rope, heads up top, and hits a diving leg drop to the back of the neck for another two count. Belair leaps up to the second rope, but Lynch pulls her back down to the mat and goes for an arm bar. Belair blocks full extension of the arm bar, gets her legs under her, and dumps Lynch to the outside. Belair charges at Lynch, handsprings off the apron, and delivers a suplex on the outside. The action returns to the ring and Belair goes for a powerbomb, but Lynch counters into a rollup for a two count. Belair hits a handspring moonsault for a two count of her own. Belair and Lynch both head to the top, and Belair drops Lynch directly onto the top turnbuckle. Belair hits a 450 splash from the second rope and gets a looong two count. Lynch gets to her feet on the apron and snaps Belair’s neck off the top rope. Lynch heads up top and hits a diving rolling kick to the face. Belair fights back with a spinebuster and goes for another handspring moonsault, but Lynch gets her knees up. Lynch sends Belair face-first into the middle turnbuckle, but Belair hits the KOD over the top rope and to the outside. Belair rolls Lynch back into the ring, but Lynch rolls all the way across the ring and back to the outside. Lynch grabs Belair’s hair and pulls her head-first into the ring post. Lynch hits the Manhandle Slam on the ring steps and rolls back into the ring. Belair just beats the referee’s count back into the ring, but Lynch immediately goes to work with frenetic ground and pound offense. Lynch goes for another Manhandle Slam, but Belair flips off the second rope and counters into the KOD for the three count.

Match Result: Bianca Belair defeats Becky Lynch with the KOD.

Match Length: 19:08

Slimmer’s Rating: ****¼



Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. TBA



Seth “Freakin” Rollins’ mystery opponent is…”THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY RHODES!!! Cody has officially left AEW and returned to WWE. Rhodes and Rollins lock up to start, and Rhodes quickly transitions to a standing side head lock. Rollins breaks free and catches Rhodes in a standing side head lock of his own before hitting the ropes and dropping Rhodes with a shoulder block. Rhodes regains control and drops to the mat for the Goldust uppercut. Rollins goes for the Pedigree, but Rhodes tries to counter into the Cross Rhodes, but Rollins tries to counter into the Stomp, but Rhodes ends up suplexing Rollins to the outside. Rhodes chases Rollins back into the ring and works on Rollins’ left arm. Rhodes hits Hardcore Holly’s rope-assisted kick to the midsection and goes for a diving splash from the top, but Rollins counters with a mid-air drop kick. Rollins lands a back elbow shot to the ribs and follows up with a stiff chop. Rhodes fights back with a power slam and clotheslines Rollins to the outside. Rhodes hits a suicide dive to the outside, sending Rollins tumbling over the announce table. Rhodes rolls Rollins back into the ring and hits a sloppy moonsault for a two count. Rollins rolls to the outside, and Rhodes follows him. Rhodes goes for a Disaster Kick off the ring steps, but Rollins counters and buckle bombs Rhodes into the barricade. The action returns to the ring, and Rollins hits a springboard knee shot followed by a running Falcon Arrow for a two count. Rollins goes for the Stomp, but Rhodes counters into Cross Rhodes, but Rollins kicks out at two. Rhodes heads up top, but Rollins dumps him onto the top turnbuckle. Rollins leaps to the top with Rhodes and hits an inverted superplex for a looong two count. Rollins heads to the top but misses the Phoenix Splash. Rhodes hits a double underhook powerbomb and a top rope springboard cutter for a two count. Rollins fights back with the Pedigree but once again only gets a two count. Rhodes and Rollins slug it out in the middle of the ring, but Rollins take control with Kawada kicks and a rolling elbow. Rhodes fights back and hits two consecutive Cross Rhodes. Rhodes follows up with the Bionic Elbow and hits a third Cross Rhodes for the three count.

Match Result: Cody Rhodes defeats Seth Rollins with the Cross Rhodes.

Match Length: 21:27

Slimmer’s Rating: ****¼



SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Charlotte Flair (Champion) vs. Ronda Rousey



Rousey takes the fight to Flair to start, but Flair fights back with a rear waist lock takedown. Rousey whips Flair to the apron and hits a rope-assisted knee shot to the head. Rousey locks in a head scissors over the top rope, but Flair ends up dumping Rousey to the outside. Flair rolls Rousey back into the ring and locks in a cravat. Flair drives Rousey face-first into the top turnbuckle, but Rousey hits a modified tornado DDT out of the corner. Rousey tosses Flair with a volley of judo takedowns, but Flair catches Rousey with a spear for a two count. Flair heads up top and goes for the moonsault, but Rousey rolls, so Flair lands on her feet and (sort of) hits a standing moonsault. Flair ties up Rousey in the tree of woe, heads up top, and locks in a Boston Crab around the turnbuckles. Rousey hits a judo throw off the top and follows up with the Piper’s Pit. Rousey goes for the arm bar, but Flair counters with a big boot. Flair goes for the Figure Four, but Rousey counters and hits a power slam for a two count. Rousey locks in the Ankle Lock, but Flair reverses into an Ankle Lock of her own. Rousey rolls and launches Flair face-first into the bottom turnbuckle. Rousey goes for something that looks like a flying armbar, but Flair counters into a modified powerbomb. Rousey goes back to the Ankle Lock and grapevines the leg. Flair rolls to her back and kicks her way free. Flair locks in the Figure Eight, but Rousey rolls to reverse the pressure. Rousey rolls to the outside and flips Flair off the apron. Rousey charges at Flair, but Flair hits a fallaway slam that sends Rousey into the barricade. The action returns to the ring, and Rousey hits Piper’s Pit, but Flair gets her foot on the bottom rope to break the count. Flair hits Natural Selection, but Rousey kicks out at two. Flair goes for the Figure Eight again, but Rousey kicks Flair away, and Flair inadvertently spears the referee. Rousey locks in the armbar and Flair taps, but the referee is still down and out. Rousey revives the referee but turns to eat a big boot from Flair for the three count.

Match Result: Charlotte Flair defeats Ronda Rousey with a big boot.

Match Length: 18:47

Slimmer’s Rating: ***½



“Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens



So… I guess this means The New Day vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland got cut, likely for time? Anyway, Kevin Owens comes out and welcomes everyone to the WrestleMania Main Event edition of the KO Show. He’s said a lot of rotten things about Texas, like how if North America was a human body, Texas would be the ass. But he thought about it, and he thought that maybe he should apologize. So he’d like to apologize to every Texan for telling the absolute truth about their state. Owens begins berating Austin… BUT THEN THE GLASS CRACKS!!! HERE COMES STONE COLD!!! Austin stomps across the stage but they heads backstage. Austin reemerges on his ATV and drives to the ring. Austin climbs into the ring, but Owens says to cut Austin’s music. Owens reminds everyone that this is his show and orders Austin to take a seat. Owens and Austin both sit down, and Owens welcomes Austin to the KO Show. Austin can’t believe Owens actually wants to talk after everything he’s said about the great state of Texas. Owens doesn’t know what actually so great about Texas. Austin says that in about five seconds Owens is about to have 75,000 people calling him an asshole, which prompts the requested chant from the crowd. Owens says that he’s a sophisticated French Canadian, so he’s going to move past the insults. In fact, he admits that he lied when he asked Austin to come on the KO Show for a conversation. Owens doesn’t want to talk. He wants to fight. Owens challenges Austin to a match. In fact, Owens challenges Austin to a No Holds Barred match, right here, right now. Owens says that he knows Austin realizes he can’t beat him, so if Austin isn’t going to accept Owens’ challenge, the he should just go back to his ranch. Austin contemplates the situation and says that he had his first match right here in Dallas, Texas, and he could have his last match right here in Dallas, Texas. Austin calls for a referee, the bell rings, and this match has officially begun.

Austin and Owens slug it out in the middle of the ring, and Austin takes it to Owens in the corner. Austin stomps a mudhole in Owens in the corner and then whips Owens hard to the opposite corner. Austin chugs a beer and then stomps a mudhole in Owens for a second time. Austin launches Owens to the outside and climbs out of the ring. Owens whips Austin into the barricade, but Austin fight back with a running clothesline. Austin drops Owens onto the barricade and then grinds Owens’ face into the barricade. Austin continues to work over Owens, but Owens slams Austin’s face into the ring post. Owens pounds on Austin on the outside and pulls out a table from under the ring. Owens props up the table against the barricade, but Austin whips Owens through the table. Austin whips Owens into the crowd and beats him around the arena. Austin tries to suplex Owens on the concrete, but Owens reverses and instead suplexes Austin on the concrete. Austin gets back to his feet and slugs it out with Owens, but Owens drops him with a knee to the ribs. Austin and Owens brawl back to ringside, and Austin launches Owens from the barricade onto the announce table. Austin drinks a few more beers and then goes to work with the ground and pound offense on the announce table. Austin rolls Owens back into the ring, but Owens snaps Austin’s neck off the top turnbuckle. Owens tries to flee on Austin’s ATV, but he can’t figure out how to get it started. Austin attacks Owens from behind and drives both of them up the ramp to the stage. Austin suplexes Owens on the stage, beats Owens across the stage, and then hits a second suplex on the stage. Austin beats Owens back down the ramp and pauses for a few more adult beverages. Austin drags Owens back to his feet, but OWENS HITS AUSTIN WITH A STUNNER!!! Owens makes the cover but only gets a two count. Owens grabs a chair and takes a swing at Austin, but Austin ducks, and the chair bounces off the top rope and right back into Owens’ face. Austin hits the stunner, and that’s enough for the three count. After the match, Austin delivers a second Stunner to Owens, and then security drags Owens to the back. Austin invites Byron Saxton into the ring for a beer but stuns him instead. Austin’s brother joins him in the ring for a beer, and Austin celebrates his victory as the show ends.

Match Result: “Stone Cold” Steve Austin defeats Kevin Owens with the Stone Cold Stunner.

Match Length: 13:53

Slimmer’s Rating: ****