Smackdown Live Viewership Slightly Up This Week, Finishes No. 1 for Cable Broadcasts

– It was a good week overall for Smackdown Live numbers for last Tuesday. Per ShowBuzzDaily, this week’s edition of Smackdown Live drew an average 2.130 million viewers. That’s a slight increase from last week’s show, which drew 2.088 million viewers. The show has managed to land over the two-million viewership mark for five consecutive weeks now and averaged 2.12 million viewers for the month of August.

This week’s show had a 0.65 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. That’s a slight increase from last week’s 0.64 in the same demo. Additionally, Smackdown was ranked No. 1 for the Top 50 Original Cable Telecasts for last night.