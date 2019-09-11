Smackdown Live in MSG Viewership Was Down This Week, Still No. 1 in Key Demo for Cable Broadcasts

– Per ShowbuzzDaily, this week’s edition of Smackdown Live at the Madison Square Garden drew 2.061 million viewers. This is a decrease from last week’s 2.130 million viewers.

Smackdown Live was No. 7 for viewership last night in total viewership. The show was No. 1 in the Cable Top 150 18-49 demographic for the sixth straight week. The show averaged a 0.62 rating in the persons 18-49 key demo. Last week’s show had a 0.65 rating in the same demo, so it was a slight decrease in ratings.

By comparison, this week’s Monday Night Raw at MSG drew 2.130 million viewers. Last week the show averaged a total 2.507 million viewers.