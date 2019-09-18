wrestling / News
WWE News: Smackdown May Be Getting New Theme Song, Video of Bayley Defending Title After 205 Live, Drew Gulak On Taking Care of Cruiserweight Title
– During promos for Kofi Kingston vs. Brock Lesnar for the October 4th edition of Smackdown, “Are You Ready” by AC/DC played in the background. The song may end up being the new theme song for the show as Vince McMahon is said to be a huge fan of the band according to Wrestling Inc.
– After last night’s Smackdown and 205 Live taping, Bayley defended her Smackdown Women’s title against Charlotte Flair. You can see a clip of the match below.
Main event dark match: Charlotte vs Bayley for the SD women’s title. Bayley brought in a chair, Charlotte gets it, Bayley picks up the win pic.twitter.com/RaeitBsv1S
— Katie (@schewka137) September 18, 2019
– Mike Quackenbush got Drew Gulak to make a video for his Youtube channel about how to care for the cruiserweight title.
