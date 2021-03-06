wrestling / News
SmackDown Overnight Ratings & Viewership Rise This Week
March 6, 2021 | Posted by
– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s episode of SmackDown. Last night’s show averaged 2.166 million viewers. That’s based off of 2.153 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.179 million viewers for Hour 2.
Overall, viewership was up from last week, which averaged 2.051 million viewers for the FOX broadcast. Ratings for the P18-49 key demographic were also up for SmackDown this week. The show averaged a 0.6 rating for the two-hour primetime broadcast, putting the show at No. 2 in the ratings for Friday night.
ABC’s Shark Tank topped the ratings for last night with a 0.7 rating. Meanwhile, Blue Bloods on CBS topped the viewership for the evening with 6.016 million viewers.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Details On WWE Legend Potentially Being AEW’s ‘Hall Of Fame-Worthy’ Signing (POTENTIAL SPOILERS)
- Note On Backstage Reaction To Parker Boudreaux Being Compared To Brock Lesnar
- Note On Why The AEW Tag Team Title Match Is Opening AEW Revolution
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Partying With Hulk Hogan & Dennis Rodman In WCW, Walking In On Rodman & Carmen Electra