SmackDown Overnight Ratings & Viewership Rise This Week

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s episode of SmackDown. Last night’s show averaged 2.166 million viewers. That’s based off of 2.153 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.179 million viewers for Hour 2.

Overall, viewership was up from last week, which averaged 2.051 million viewers for the FOX broadcast. Ratings for the P18-49 key demographic were also up for SmackDown this week. The show averaged a 0.6 rating for the two-hour primetime broadcast, putting the show at No. 2 in the ratings for Friday night.

ABC’s Shark Tank topped the ratings for last night with a 0.7 rating. Meanwhile, Blue Bloods on CBS topped the viewership for the evening with 6.016 million viewers.