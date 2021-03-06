wrestling / News

SmackDown Overnight Ratings & Viewership Rise This Week

March 6, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown

Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s episode of SmackDown. Last night’s show averaged 2.166 million viewers. That’s based off of 2.153 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.179 million viewers for Hour 2.

Overall, viewership was up from last week, which averaged 2.051 million viewers for the FOX broadcast. Ratings for the P18-49 key demographic were also up for SmackDown this week. The show averaged a 0.6 rating for the two-hour primetime broadcast, putting the show at No. 2 in the ratings for Friday night.

ABC’s Shark Tank topped the ratings for last night with a 0.7 rating. Meanwhile, Blue Bloods on CBS topped the viewership for the evening with 6.016 million viewers.

