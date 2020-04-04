wrestling / News
Smackdown’s ‘Hacker’ Reveals Sonya Deville Cost Otis His Valentine’s Day Date
Smackdown officially has a hacker, who has revealed that Sonya Deville was the person who cost Otis his Valentine Day date with Mandy Rose. On tonight’s episode, the hacker who has been responsible for the “glitches” occurring sporadically on the show over the last few weeks made himself known in a general sense after the Tucker vs. Dolph Ziggler match, which Ziggler won by DQ. The hacker revealed through security footage that Deville was the person who sent the text from Mandy’s phone that caused him to miss his date and let Ziggler swoop in.
Another video showed that Deville was teaming with ZIggler, noting that they are both getting “what they want.” You can see video from the segment below.
It’s being speculated because of some looks and images in the videos that this may be Mustafa Ali. That is not yet confirmed though. Otis is set to face Ziggler at WrestleMania. You can also see video of Rose outside of the PC distraught over learning about the situation:
"The truth will be heard."
A mysterious stranger reveals WHO really texted @otiswwe during Valentine's Day… @SonyaDevilleWWE! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/JsPRoJMTAS
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 4, 2020
