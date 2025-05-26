wrestling / News
Sol Ruca Retains Women’s North American Championship At NXT Battleground
Sol Ruca is still your NXT Women’s North American Champion as she retained the title against Kelani Jordan at Battleground. Ruca defeated Jordan to retain her title in the opening match of Sunday’s show. Zaria was ejected from ringside toward the end of the match and Jordan took advantage, but Ruca hit a Sol Snatcher for the win to retain her title.
Ruca’s NXT Women’s North American Title reign stands at 37 days. She won the vacant title at Stand & Deliver after Stephanie Vaquer vacated the championship, as she was NXT Women’s Champion as well.
You can see highlights from the match below:
😱 😱 😱@SolRucaWWE took this one to another level! #WWEBattleground pic.twitter.com/JcMzAk5rMy
— WWE (@WWE) May 26, 2025
The champ is showing out! 😮💨@SolRucaWWE is on a mission tonight in Tampa!! 👏#WWEBattleground pic.twitter.com/MLLBXPx3RR
— WWE (@WWE) May 26, 2025
She's outta here! @ZariaWWE_ just got ejected!! 😱#WWEBattleground pic.twitter.com/tvjgL7fqTz
— WWE (@WWE) May 26, 2025
BEST SOL SNATCHER EVER?!?
WHAT A WAY TO WIN FOR SOL RUCA!!#WWEBattleground pic.twitter.com/ttlhTnwrZX
— WWE (@WWE) May 26, 2025
