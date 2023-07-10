WWE News: Solo Sikoa Comments On Injuring Jimmy Uso, Rey Mysterio Attends UFC Event, Nikki Cross Graduates

– In a post on Twitter, Solo Sikoa commented on injuring Jimmy Uso on last Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown.

He wrote: “I’m not “lil” brother anymore…”

– Rey Mysterio attended this past weekend’s UFC event.

– Nikki Cross announced on Twitter that she has graduated from the University of Edinburgh.

She wrote: “Woohoo graduation time!!!!!! #UniversityofEdinburgh #graduation2023 Big thank you to mummy cross and wonderful hubby for coming today. And yes I appreciate the olive green Harry Potter Slytherin colours!”