WWE News: Solo Sikoa Comments On Injuring Jimmy Uso, Rey Mysterio Attends UFC Event, Nikki Cross Graduates

July 10, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Solo Sikoa Image Credit: WWE

– In a post on Twitter, Solo Sikoa commented on injuring Jimmy Uso on last Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown.

He wrote: “I’m not “lil” brother anymore…

– Rey Mysterio attended this past weekend’s UFC event.

– Nikki Cross announced on Twitter that she has graduated from the University of Edinburgh.

She wrote: “Woohoo graduation time!!!!!! #UniversityofEdinburgh #graduation2023 Big thank you to mummy cross and wonderful hubby for coming today. And yes I appreciate the olive green Harry Potter Slytherin colours!

