WWE News: Solo Sikoa Comments On Injuring Jimmy Uso, Rey Mysterio Attends UFC Event, Nikki Cross Graduates
– In a post on Twitter, Solo Sikoa commented on injuring Jimmy Uso on last Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown.
He wrote: “I’m not “lil” brother anymore…”
I'm not "lil" brother anymore… pic.twitter.com/suYQctm12A
— Solo (@WWESoloSikoa) July 10, 2023
– Rey Mysterio attended this past weekend’s UFC event.
That @reymysterio pop 🥵
This man always has impeccable drip ❄️
📹 @btsportufc #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/nCixh8dSgw
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) July 9, 2023
– Nikki Cross announced on Twitter that she has graduated from the University of Edinburgh.
She wrote: “Woohoo graduation time!!!!!! #UniversityofEdinburgh #graduation2023 Big thank you to mummy cross and wonderful hubby for coming today. And yes I appreciate the olive green Harry Potter Slytherin colours!”
Woohoo graduation time!!!!!!
👩🏻🎓 🥂😊☺️🤗
💙 🏴 #UniversityofEdinburgh #graduation2023
Big thank you to mummy cross and wonderful hubby for coming today 🥹
And yes I appreciate the olive green Harry Potter Slytherin colours! 😂 pic.twitter.com/ov6fYbMrEZ
— Nicola Glencross (@WWENikkiCross) July 10, 2023
