Some in WWE Feel The Fiend Character Damaged WWE Babyfaces

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, there was a discussion about the last time a supernatural gimmick was successful, after reporting a rumor that WWE wants to make The Judgment Day a supernatural group. The Fiend Bray Wyatt was brought up and Dave Meltzer mentioned that while Wyatt was a huge merchandise mover and was over, there were some in WWE who felt that he damaged babyface characters.

Meltzer said that there are some people in WWE who made the argument that he wasn’t a success for that reason. The argument was that wrestlers like the Miz and Seth Rollins were forced to turn heel due to how they looked after their feuds with Wyatt. So there were some that believed the gimmick “did more harm than good.”

It was also mentioned that the reason that Wyatt was released had nothing to do with the gimmick or whether or not he was over. However, Meltzer specifically stated that he “shouldn’t talk about” why Wyatt was released.