Sonjay Dutt Undergoes Surgery to Fix Achilles Tear

January 5, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sonjay Dutt

– Sonjay Dutt announced on Twitter that he has undergone surgery to fix a right Achilles tear. Dutt posted the following, noting that he’s undergoing his first surgery and that while he’ll be getting back to 100%, it will “take a while”:

Sonjay Dutt

