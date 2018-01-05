Sonjay Dutt Undergoes Surgery to Fix Achilles Tear

– Sonjay Dutt announced on Twitter that he has undergone surgery to fix a right Achilles tear. Dutt posted the following, noting that he’s undergoing his first surgery and that while he’ll be getting back to 100%, it will “take a while”:

Starting off my 18th year in pro wrestling the wrong way. My first surgery later today to fix my torn right achilles. Thank God I'm alive and will be fixed to 100%, albeit taking a while! Be safe everyone, even planting your foot can be dangerous! — SONJAY (@sonjaydutterson) January 5, 2018