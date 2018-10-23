Sonny Kiss on What Makes Lucha Underground Different From Other Companies, Intergender Matches, More

– Sonny Kiss, aka Lishus in Lucha Underground, spoke with Women’s Wrestling Weekly for a new interview. Highlights are below:

On what makes Lucha Underground different from other companies: “Well, they (LU) are sure paying me a hell of lot more. They have this cool, eccentric feel to it… It’s very different. It’s not a wrestling promotion per se, it’s like a television show as well, and its this really unique thing to wrestling. And wrestling is kind of like secondary as opposed to the show being the show. Not secondary but a really awesome addition to the show.”

On being gay in the wrestling industry: “It’s like not losing your centre. I think a lot of times when you get into different environments people lose their centre. And that wasn’t me. I remained, who I was regardless of any situations. I definitely dealt with racism and I definitely dealt with homophobia but I think once people see who you truly are; it kind of smooshes that away. And I feel like that’s what happened with wrestling, it was like ‘yo, this guy is a little weird’. Once they really looked at me and saw me ‘you know he is kicking butt’ and he is powerful and strong black man and confident, they were like, ‘ok he is something different’.”

On not wanting to be seen as an Exotico: “I don’t want to be seen as an exotico because I feel like a lot of it is not authentic and like I said they are kicking butt and they are doing a really good job. But I don’t want to looped into the category. I want to be known as, just a wrestler.”

On intergender matches: “When I got to Lucha Underground, that’s was the first time working with women in the ring. For the longest time, I had this thing where I didn’t want to work with women at all. Because there is this stigma especially from the urban areas, being a person of colour, being a gay guy; they have this stigma like ‘ oh you want to be a girl’. So I was like, let me work with the men because I would be able to tell a better story; as far as like a triumphant story. Working with women, they’re working on their own story, as far as the gay lifestyle and women’s wrestling .. the stories are very similar. They are trying to tell the same exact story, we are just as tough as the dudes… So that was always my focus.”