Sonny Onoo Discusses His Part Arranging The Great Muta’s Upcoming Tour Matches

An exclusive report by Wrestling Inc shed some light on the details behind the upcoming January 1 match slated for WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura and The Great Muta at Noah’s New Year 2023. Both Paul “Triple H” and Sonny Onoo are reported as being involved in the booking, with Levesque on the WWE side and Onoo operating on behalf of Pro Wrestling Noah. Onoo spoke to WI’s Dominic DeAngelo regarding the arrangements. “Noah wanted to protect the newly developing relationship with AEW. I made sure they were no objections from various promotions,” Onoo said, functioning in a facilitating position for the companies involved.

Nakamura reported some internal resistance to the idea at WWE, but eventually all sides came to terms and established an official agreement on October 26 to see the two wrestlers face off as part of Muta’s retirement tour. Onoo has contributed to other parts of Muta’s tour, setting the wrestler up to team with Sting later in January at Noah’s Great Muta Final Bye-Bye. Onoo is optimistic about that particular match as well. “Sting joining together on Muta’s last event was a wish of Muta,” he stated. “I’m glad I could help make it possible!”