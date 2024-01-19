Sonny Onoo Says Paul Wight Almost Debuted In a Mask in WCW

Sonny Onoo recently recalled how Paul Wight nearly had a mask when he debuted in WCW. Wight came into the company as The Giant, and was initially teased as being Andre the Giant’s son. Onoo appeared on AdFreeShows and during his conversation he talked about how there was a plan to have him wear a mask originally belonged to Andre.

“I found Andre the Giant’s mask, which I didn’t realize I had,” he said (per Wrestling Inc). “That mask, … we were gonna use it for Paul Wight, when Paul Wight was coming in.”

Onoo went on to explain, “The storyline we were gonna use was [to] put that mask on Paul Wight, and make his first appearance in WCW, and of course everybody from Hulk [Hogan] and everybody else would freak out.”

Wight was in WCW for four years before he made the jump to WWE and became The Big Show.